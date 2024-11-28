The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,191,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,388 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.07% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $87,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 39,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 108,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 93,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after acquiring an additional 11,887 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $69.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.74. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $63.92 and a 12 month high of $74.28.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.697 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

