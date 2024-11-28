The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Receives $1.46 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.46.
LEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Lion Electric from $0.80 to $0.60 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down previously from $1.50) on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Lion Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.
Shares of LEV opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.14. Lion Electric has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 74.35%. The company had revenue of $30.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts expect that Lion Electric will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
