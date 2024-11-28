The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:TCS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.44. 101,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,856. The Container Store Group has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 21.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 72.6% during the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 470,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 197,831 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop, cosmetic and jewelry, shower and bathtub, drawer organizers, and cabinet storage products; closets that includes shoe storage, hangers, drawer organizers, boxes and bins, hanging storage bags, garment racks, jewelry storage, and bedding.

