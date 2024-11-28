The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
The Container Store Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TCS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.44. 101,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,856. The Container Store Group has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 21.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 72.6% during the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 470,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 197,831 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.
The Container Store Group Company Profile
The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop, cosmetic and jewelry, shower and bathtub, drawer organizers, and cabinet storage products; closets that includes shoe storage, hangers, drawer organizers, boxes and bins, hanging storage bags, garment racks, jewelry storage, and bedding.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The Container Store Group
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.