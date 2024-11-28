The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Short Interest Update

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, an increase of 271.5% from the October 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

The Berkeley Group Trading Up 1.6 %

BKGFY stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.06. The stock had a trading volume of 108,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,435. The Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $15.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.72.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.