The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Short Interest Update

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, an increase of 271.5% from the October 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
The Berkeley Group Trading Up 1.6 %
BKGFY stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.06. The stock had a trading volume of 108,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,435. The Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $15.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.72.
The Berkeley Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than The Berkeley Group
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.