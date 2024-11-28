The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) to Issue $0.92 Quarterly Dividend

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 14th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.92 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Allstate has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Allstate has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Allstate to earn $19.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

Allstate Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ALL opened at $208.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.48. Allstate has a 1 year low of $134.17 and a 1 year high of $209.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.71. The business had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Allstate will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,922.32. This represents a 57.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allstate from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.19.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

