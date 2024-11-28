Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Stock Price Up 2.1% – Here’s What Happened

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.88 and last traded at $2.88. 5,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the average session volume of 2,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

