Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on December 31st

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 26th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.
Telephone and Data Systems has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years. Telephone and Data Systems has a payout ratio of -94.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems to earn ($0.19) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -84.2%.
Telephone and Data Systems Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE TDS opened at $34.12 on Thursday. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $34.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.32.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.
About Telephone and Data Systems
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.
