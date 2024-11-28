TEAM (LON:TEAM) Shares Up 4.3% – Should You Buy?

TEAM plc (LON:TEAM – Get Free Report) was up 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.99 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.99 ($0.15). Approximately 1,459 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 50,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50 ($0.15).

TEAM Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £4.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -383.33 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 11.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 14.53.

About TEAM

TEAM plc provides investment management, financial advisory, and insurance brokering services in Jersey, the Middle East, Asia, and Africa. The company operates through Investment Management; Advisory; and International segments. It offers discretionary investment management services, model portfolio, bespoke portfolios, and fund management services through fixed income and equity fund vehicles; investment consultancy services to institutions, professional advisors, trustees, and individuals; and fund distribution and insurance brokering services.

