Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America Invests $218,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 11,279 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $283.91. 448,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,395. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $215.35 and a 1-year high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

