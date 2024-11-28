Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America Acquires Shares of 92 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $2.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $405.72. 823,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,537. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $294.34 and a 1-year high of $410.94. The company has a market cap of $139.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $392.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.10.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

