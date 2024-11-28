Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director William H. Lyon Sells 24,284 Shares

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) Director William H. Lyon sold 24,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $1,808,186.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,045,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,294,229.36. The trade was a 1.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TMHC opened at $74.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.96. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $44.32 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.94.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.31. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 52,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

