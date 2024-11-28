Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Short Interest Down 35.5% in November

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the October 31st total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 430,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Target Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of TH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.30. The stock had a trading volume of 413,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11. Target Hospitality has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $11.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TH. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Target Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target Hospitality

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 4,201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,194 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 11.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 347.6% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

