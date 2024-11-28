Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Short Interest Down 35.5% in November

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:THGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the October 31st total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 430,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Target Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of TH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.30. The stock had a trading volume of 413,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11. Target Hospitality has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $11.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TH. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Target Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target Hospitality

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 4,201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,194 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 11.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 347.6% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

