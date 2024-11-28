Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Stock Position Lessened by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,800 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp owned approximately 3.58% of Taitron Components worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TAIT opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.49. Taitron Components Incorporated has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $3.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

