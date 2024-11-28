T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $122.27 and last traded at $122.03, with a volume of 235898 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.84.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.55.

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.18 and its 200 day moving average is $112.69.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.27%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. The trade was a 3.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. This trade represents a 8.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 90.9% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 660.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

