Switzer Dividend Growth Fund (Managed Fund) (ASX:SWTZ) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

Switzer Dividend Growth Fund (Managed Fund) (ASX:SWTZ – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, November 28th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.009 per share on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, December 1st.

