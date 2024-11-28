Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Insider Nicolas Jammet Sells 14,551 Shares

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) insider Nicolas Jammet sold 14,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $654,795.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,930,233 shares in the company, valued at $86,860,485. This trade represents a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nicolas Jammet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 6th, Nicolas Jammet sold 16,751 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $670,710.04.

On Friday, September 13th, Nicolas Jammet sold 21,275 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $746,752.50.

Shares of NYSE:SG opened at $42.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.32 and its 200 day moving average is $32.73. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $45.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -54.35 and a beta of 2.32.

Several analysts have weighed in on SG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Sweetgreen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 29.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the third quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Sweetgreen during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

