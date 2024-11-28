Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Director Sells $187,979.04 in Stock

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) Director Julie Bornstein sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $187,979.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,344.07. This represents a 12.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Sweetgreen Stock Performance
SG stock traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $42.39. 1,827,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,881,304. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.73. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $45.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.40 and a beta of 2.32.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sweetgreen
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Sweetgreen by 0.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 112,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 65,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 29.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC grew its position in Sweetgreen by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 293,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,399,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Report on Sweetgreen
Sweetgreen Company Profile
Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sweetgreen
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.