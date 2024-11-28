Swedbank AB Sells 15,390 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Swedbank AB cut its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,119 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,390 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.09% of Sunrun worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,706.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Sunrun by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 883.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sunrun from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.78 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Sunrun from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.28.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $42,968.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 308,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,619,579.80. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,937 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $35,311.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,242,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,649,790.58. The trade was a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,795 shares of company stock valued at $3,071,225 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Stock Up 0.5 %

RUN stock opened at $11.55 on Thursday. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average of $15.41.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

