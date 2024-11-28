Swedbank AB Buys 231 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Swedbank AB grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on EXPD. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.44.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.3 %

EXPD stock opened at $121.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.20 and a 12 month high of $131.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.90.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 32.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.46%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.