Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, an increase of 1,791.5% from the October 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 389,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Stock Up 1.6 %

SVNLY stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 97,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.90. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $6.01.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, Finland, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services, as well as foreign exchange rate services.

Further Reading

