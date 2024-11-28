Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCABY) Stock Price Down 4.3% – Should You Sell?

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCABY – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$13.74 and last traded at C$13.74. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 540 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.36.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.30.

About Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ)

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, manufactures, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and containerboard products in Sweden, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Containerboard, and Renewable Energy.

