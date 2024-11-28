SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Short Interest Up 258.2% in November

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, an increase of 258.2% from the October 31st total of 13,400 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SuperCom Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of SuperCom stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.47. 37,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,858. SuperCom has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 million, a P/E ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of SuperCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

