Summit Trail Advisors LLC Grows Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,855,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,214,000 after purchasing an additional 479,548 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,735,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,495,000 after acquiring an additional 249,405 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 686.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,445,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,146 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,401,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,660,000 after acquiring an additional 59,274 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,120,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,935,000 after acquiring an additional 42,106 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.0 %

JCI opened at $83.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $51.70 and a 52 week high of $87.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,438,752. The trade was a 0.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 10,304 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total value of $866,978.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,190,706.88. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 741,829 shares of company stock valued at $59,952,007 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

