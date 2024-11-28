Stuart Huizinga Sells 7,020 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) Director Stuart Huizinga sold 7,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $162,934.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,059,498.63. This represents a 3.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $22.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -56.95 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.56. QuinStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.27.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $279.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.68 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The company’s revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

QNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Stephens increased their price target on QuinStreet from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QNST. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in QuinStreet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,712,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,563,000 after buying an additional 48,705 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 25,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in QuinStreet by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 95.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 21,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

