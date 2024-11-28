Stephen Tomisich Acquires 45,000 Shares of Trajan Group Holdings Limited (ASX:TRJ) Stock

Trajan Group Holdings Limited (ASX:TRJ – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Tomisich acquired 45,000 shares of Trajan Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.95 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,930.00 ($27,876.62).

Trajan Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.61.

About Trajan Group

Trajan Group Holdings Limited develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes analytical and life science products and devices in Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Japan, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers analytical products, including syringes, GC columns and septa, rings, inlet liners, and tubing products; pathology products, consisting of NBF containers, adhesive and frosted microscope slides, coverslips, slide storage trays/mailers, cassette storage boxes, biopsy pads, histology wax plus, microtome blades, and marking dyes and sets, and MiPlatform, a smartphone adapter.

