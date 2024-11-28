Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Short Interest Update

Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the October 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Starpharma Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPHRY remained flat at $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 50 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,947. Starpharma has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.94.

Starpharma Company Profile

Starpharma Holdings Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company offers VivaGel BV, a non-antibiotic vaginal gel for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis and prevention of recurrent BV; VIRALEZE, an antiviral nasal spray; and VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom.

