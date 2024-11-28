STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 9th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1233 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

STAG Industrial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years. STAG Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 154.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.7%.

STAG stock opened at $37.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.69 and its 200 day moving average is $37.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.09. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $34.09 and a 1-year high of $41.63.

A number of research analysts have commented on STAG shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

