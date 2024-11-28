SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Lowered to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $6.30 to $6.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.18.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.38. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $12.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in SSR Mining by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in SSR Mining by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 31,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SSR Mining by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in SSR Mining by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SSR Mining by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

