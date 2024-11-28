SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) SVP Jason Douglas White Sells 69,000 Shares

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) SVP Jason Douglas White sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $5,317,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at $494,172.84. This represents a 91.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $77.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.62. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.57 and a twelve month high of $77.53.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.84%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $94,939,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,399,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,070,000 after buying an additional 1,120,961 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,059,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,191,774,000 after buying an additional 817,501 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 82.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,900,000 after acquiring an additional 571,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 250.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 593,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,058,000 after acquiring an additional 424,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

