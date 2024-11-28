SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Short Interest Down 99.3% in November

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the October 31st total of 978,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 71.0 days.

SSAB AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of SSAAF remained flat at $5.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday. SSAB AB has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average is $5.16.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products for steel and plate production.

