Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Short Interest Down 38.5% in November

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,700 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the October 31st total of 149,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SII. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Sprott by 64.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Sprott by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Sprott by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 56,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Sprott by 107.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Sprott by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprott Price Performance

Shares of SII traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.78. 94,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.09. Sprott has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $48.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.29 and a 200 day moving average of $43.23.

Sprott Increases Dividend

Sprott Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Sprott’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.93%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

