Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (NASDAQ:SETM) Short Interest Up 773.4% in November

Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (NASDAQ:SETM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,200 shares, a growth of 773.4% from the October 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.
Shares of SETM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.57. 1,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,420. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.46. The company has a market capitalization of $31.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.81. Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $20.95.
