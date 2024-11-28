Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (NASDAQ:SETM) Short Interest Up 773.4% in November

Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (NASDAQ:SETM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,200 shares, a growth of 773.4% from the October 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Shares of SETM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.57. 1,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,420. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.46. The company has a market capitalization of $31.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.81. Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $20.95.

About Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF

The Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (SETM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund supports the global move to cleaner energy by tracking an index of US and foreign companies related to energy transition materials. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap.

