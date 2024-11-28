Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Stock Price Up 1.8% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) were up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.52 and last traded at $8.45. Approximately 333,131 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,267,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

CXM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sprinklr from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.61.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.58 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 8.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 10,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $80,578.53. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 448,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,255.01. This represents a 2.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 44,884 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $351,441.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 739,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,792,626.17. This represents a 5.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 338,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,967. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,248,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,105,000 after buying an additional 3,575,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,826,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,311,000 after buying an additional 322,318 shares in the last quarter. Solel Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 46.8% during the second quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 3,692,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,526,000 after buying an additional 1,176,726 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 11.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,560,000 after acquiring an additional 295,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 63.5% in the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,130,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,494,000 after acquiring an additional 827,375 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

