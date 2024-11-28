SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Holdings Lifted by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 35,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $501,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $862,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $123,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWB opened at $81.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.40. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $81.89.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

