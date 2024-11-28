Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Shares Sold by MIG Capital LLC

MIG Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,918,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,183 shares during the period. Sotera Health comprises 12.0% of MIG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. MIG Capital LLC’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $98,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHC. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 86.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its position in Sotera Health by 556.6% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 728.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHC opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40 and a beta of 2.08. Sotera Health has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $17.44.

Sotera Health ( NASDAQ:SHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $285.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.64 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 42.27%. Sotera Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In other Sotera Health news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $150,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,215,301 shares in the company, valued at $739,705,974.03. This represents a 16.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 55.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

