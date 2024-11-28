Soleil Boughton Sells 2,343 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $70,055.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,941,094.60. This represents a 1.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 29th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,339 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $54,171.24.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,339 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $47,738.99.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,339 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $38,593.50.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Soleil Boughton sold 2,345 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $34,354.25.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of HIMS opened at $30.35 on Thursday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $35.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 68.98 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.57.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $401.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.20 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Imperial Capital downgraded Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

