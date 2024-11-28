SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Short Interest Update

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,100 shares, a decline of 79.8% from the October 31st total of 412,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 432,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SMC Price Performance

Shares of SMCAY stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.24. 141,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,634. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.82. SMC has a 12-month low of $19.63 and a 12-month high of $31.42.

SMC Company Profile

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.

