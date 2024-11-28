SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Announces Dividend of $0.11

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUFGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1097 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $18.17 on Thursday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.76.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CWYUF. TD Securities upgraded SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cibc World Mkts raised SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

SmartCentres is one of Canada’s largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

