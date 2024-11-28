Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTFGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 15th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Shares of SRRTF opened at $10.65 on Thursday. Slate Grocery REIT has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.15.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

