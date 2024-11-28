Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Stock Price Down 2.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH – Get Free Report) dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 166,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 362,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.21 price target on Skyharbour Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.
Skyharbour Resources Ltd. engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds 51% interest in the Preston Uranium project covering an area of 49,635 hectares; 80% interest in the Hook Lake project consisting of 16 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 25,847 hectares; and 100% earn-in option to acquire interest in the Yurchison project comprising 13 claims totaling area of 57,407 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.
