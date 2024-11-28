SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Shares Up 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$14.12 and last traded at C$14.05. 98,368 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 332,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.83.
Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.
SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.
