Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 17000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sienna Resources Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$6.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 10.88.

About Sienna Resources

(Get Free Report)

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.