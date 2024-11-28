Short Interest in Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Rises By 67.1%

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,051,500 shares, an increase of 67.1% from the October 31st total of 1,227,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20,515.0 days.
Yamada Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS YMDAF remained flat at $2.89 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.89. Yamada has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $3.10.
Yamada Company Profile
