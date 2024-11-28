Short Interest in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Expands By 127.5%

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,800 shares, a growth of 127.5% from the October 31st total of 94,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Performance

VFLO stock opened at $36.49 on Thursday. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.0053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,367,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,871,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,007,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,449,000.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

