Short Interest in TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Drops By 71.4%

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the October 31st total of 102,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 875,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
TILT Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TLLTF remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. 50,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,992. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. TILT has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.05.
About TILT
