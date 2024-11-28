Short Interest in TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Drops By 71.4%

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the October 31st total of 102,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 875,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TILT Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TLLTF remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. 50,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,992. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. TILT has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.05.

About TILT

TILT Holdings Inc operates in the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America, and the European Union. The company operates through Cannabis, Accessories, and Other segments. It also produces, cultivates, and sells cannabis products. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes electronic and non-nicotine devices and systems.

