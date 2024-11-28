Short Interest in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Rises By 438.9%

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 438.9% from the October 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Swiss Helvetia Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 7.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,174,265 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $17,546,000 after purchasing an additional 148,310 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 36,192 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 12,874 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 323,974 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 31,596 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the second quarter worth $678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Stock Performance

The Swiss Helvetia Fund stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.80. 15,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,017. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $9.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average is $8.39.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Announces Dividend

About The Swiss Helvetia Fund

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

