Short Interest in Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP) Grows By 412.5%

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 412.5% from the October 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Soluna Price Performance
Shares of SLNHP traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $11.11. 6,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,617. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.34. Soluna has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $13.50.
About Soluna
