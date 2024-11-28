Short Interest in Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP) Grows By 412.5%

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 412.5% from the October 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Soluna Price Performance

Shares of SLNHP traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $11.11. 6,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,617. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.34. Soluna has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $13.50.

Get Soluna alerts:

About Soluna

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Soluna Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The company also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining.

Receive News & Ratings for Soluna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soluna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.