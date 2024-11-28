Short Interest in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Grows By 245.9%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,000 shares, an increase of 245.9% from the October 31st total of 98,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 42.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Siyata Mobile Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SYTA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.89. The company had a trading volume of 213,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $710,812.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.01. Siyata Mobile has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $90.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.03.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc engages in the development and sale of cellular-based communications platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, the Middle East, and internationally. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, enterprise customers, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.

