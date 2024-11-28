Short Interest in SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Decreases By 40.9%

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the October 31st total of 127,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,468,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SinglePoint Stock Up 20.4 %

OTCMKTS:SING traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.04. 1,798,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,861. SinglePoint has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $499.00. The company has a market cap of $10,836.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.65.

SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 27th. The company reported ($21.96) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.45 million during the quarter.

SinglePoint Company Profile

SinglePoint Inc focuses on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications in the United States. The company offers solar and air purification services; and solar installation and brokerage services. It also operates as an online store; supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers, as well as nutrients, lights, HVAC systems, and other products to individuals that are interested in horticulture; and offers automotive technology solutions for vehicle repairs.

