Short Interest in Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Expands By 375.0%

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, an increase of 375.0% from the October 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Roscan Gold Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RCGCF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. 42,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,610. Roscan Gold has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06.

Get Roscan Gold alerts:

Roscan Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Kandiole project comprising nine contiguous gold prospective permits covering an area of approximately 402 square kilometers located in Mali, West Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Roscan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roscan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.