Short Interest in Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Expands By 375.0%

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, an increase of 375.0% from the October 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Roscan Gold Trading Down 4.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS RCGCF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. 42,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,610. Roscan Gold has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06.
Roscan Gold Company Profile
